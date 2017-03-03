Brazil's president picks Trump critic as foreign minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's president has picked as his new foreign minister a man who has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Michel Temer named Sen. Aloysio Nunes to the post Thursday to replace Jose Serra. Serra resigned last week for medical reasons. The appointment doesn't require congressional approval.

After Trump's victory in November, Nunes went on Twitter to call the real estate mogul "the worst" of the Republican Party, "uncontrollable" and "exaggerated."

Calls to Nunes' office seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The United States is Brazil's second largest trading partner, after China. Brazil's economy is the largest in Latin America.