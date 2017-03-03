The Latest: 2 officers to remain jailed in racketeering case

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on seven Baltimore police officers federally charged with racketeering for allegations that they stole money and drugs, faked police reports, lied to investigators and defrauded to department for overtime pay (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Two Baltimore police officers charged in a racketeering conspiracy that allegedly involved stealing money and drugs, falsifying police reports and lying to investigators will remain in detention until trial.

Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward both pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Gallagher ordered both to remain jailed until trial due to the "egregious breach of public trust."

Prosecutors argued Thursday that witnesses in the case have been "terrified" of retribution from the officers and their colleagues, and that the community would be at risk if they were released.

A federal indictment accuses seven officers on the department's Gun Trace Task Force of detaining people under false pretenses and stealing money in amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000.

The rest of the officers charged will have their detention hearings Thursday and Friday.

___

3 a.m.

Seven Baltimore police officers who worked together on a firearms crime task force have been charged with stealing money, property and narcotics from people over two years.

According to a news release Wednesday from the U.S. attorney's office, the officers were on the police department's Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and 2016. However, five of the seven are accused of committing some of the crimes earlier in 2015, before they joined the task force.

Four of the officers worked together on another police unit before joining the task force.

They're accused of stealing money in amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000.

The officers have been indicted, arrested and suspended without pay.