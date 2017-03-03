BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, March 4, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-ONLINE GROCERY TRICKS

As people shift more of their shopping online, food makers are using targeted ads and other strategies to boost the kind of impulse purchases that supermarket layouts are carefully calibrated to inspire.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Snapchat parent company launches $24 billon IPO; Papa John's offers pizza priority fee; Investing costs fall

QUICK FIX

One in six families makes a major medical payment in any given year, and they tend to occur in the first few months of the year. Experts say these tips can help take the sting out of unexpected health costs.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

MasterCard is adding an "Open Tab" function to its free mobile payment app that it says will take the headache out of splitting restaurant checks.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Whether an entrepreneur's activity is classed as a hobby or a business can make a big difference come tax time.

CENTERPIECE

Food makers look to acquisitions

Packaged-food companies like Kraft Heinz and Oreo-maker Mondelez are struggling with lackluster sales, leading some in the industry to seek growth via acquisitions.

MARKET PULSE

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is back on the market; YouTube to launch streaming pay-TV service; New home mortgage refinancing loans soar in the fourth-quarter

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-BESIDES LOW FEES

Fees are the first thing an investor should consider when looking at a fund investment, but they're not the only thing. A look at other considerations that are important.

INSIDER Q&A-AHV COMMUNITIES

AHV Communities' CEO Mark Wolf, developer of new single-family rental house communities, speaks with The Associated Press about the company's business model and the trends it sees driving demand for new single-family rental houses.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

