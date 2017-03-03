Polish EU lawmaker in hot water over sexist comments

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Polish European Parliament lawmaker may face punishment after telling the legislature that women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and "less intelligent."

The parliament said Thursday its president, Antonio Tajani, opened an investigation against Janusz Korwin-Mikke over sexist remarks the previous evening. He could face sanctions such as a reprimand, a fine or a temporary suspension.

Korwin-Mikke, a radical right-winger who leads a marginal party, said during a debate on the pay gap between men and women: "Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent. They must earn less, that's all."

The investigation was opened under rules specifying that members must show mutual respect and refrain from "defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behavior."