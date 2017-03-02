3 skiers killed in avalanche in Italian Alps

MILAN (AP) — Italian alpine rescuers say three skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the northern Italian Alps that injured another five people.

Milan Walter of the national alpine rescue corps says the group was back-country skiing on virgin snow when the avalanche was triggered at Plan de la Gabba around midday. There was no word on their nationalities.

Walter said three skiers were seriously injured and transported by helicopter to Aosta while two others were lightly injured.

Another avalanche that hit about the same time in Colle San Carlo involved two skiers, but Walter said neither needed rescue.