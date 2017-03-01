France’s Natixis opens branch in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Natixis, the international corporate, investment, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France, officially opened its newest branch office in Taipei in the Cathay Landmark Building in Xinyi District on Thursday.

The new branch is part of Natixis’ goals to further expand in Asia and better assist its Taiwanese clients to invest overseas, particularly in Europe and the US. It also hopes to grow its corporate and institutional investor client base in Taiwan via the new office.

Natixis has had a representative office in Taiwan since 2008, and received final approval from Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission in December to fully operate in Taiwan.

With the new office, Natixis plans to have about 20 employees in Taiwan by the end of the year.

Based on its performance over the last five years with the representative office, the company is optimistic on its opportunities in Taiwan. The company believes that growth in the region will be even better in the coming years.

From left: Kirk Liu, Liu Hong, François Riahi, Alain Gallois and Amy Yang (photo courtesy company press release)

Global Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking François Riahi said that the branch opening is part of the firm’s “New Frontier” strategy to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. Completion of the five-year plan was targeted for 2017, but the company reached its goals within the timeframe.

Riahi said, “The opening of our new branch is a reflection both of the progress we have made in developing our business in Taiwan over the past four years, and of our long-term ambitions to further build our presence here.”

Alain Gallois, CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking, Asia Pacific, added, “Our Taipei branch will enable us to be even closer to our Taiwanese clients, giving us a deeper understanding of their precise needs and allowing us to offer them tailor-made solutions that draw on Natixis’ full suite of global expertise.”