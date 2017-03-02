Taiwanese nabbed in Philippines for possessing drug

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－A Taiwanese surnamed Lin was arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives for allegedly possessing a kilo of methamphetamine in a condominium in Manila early Tuesday.

Wu was arrested in an apartment for selling 1,000 grams of methamphetamine to a poseur-buyer. The seized dangerous drugs can be sold up to 6 million peso.



According to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), the suspect was a wanted criminal of Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office for violating Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, and had run to the Philippines before he was put on the wanted list.

Wu had criminal record for possessing drugs in the Philippines before, and was released six months ago, according to reports.