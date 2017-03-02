Kenya police say gunmen kidnap 3 teachers at refugee camp

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say gunmen have kidnapped three Kenyan teachers at Dadaab refugee camp in eastern Kenya, which hosts more than 200,000 Somali refugees.

A police report seen by The Associated Press Thursday says three men armed with pistols kidnapped three teachers of the Udha Academy within the Hagadera section of Dadaab camp.

Kenya authorities have said they will close Dadaab in May claiming that the camp has become a recruitment and training ground for Somalia's extremist group al-Shabab. But authorities have not provided proof of this claim. Al-Shabab has carried out several attacks on Kenya including the April 2, 2015, attack on Garissa University in which 148 people were killed. The group has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia to fight the militant group.