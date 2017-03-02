BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A North Korean envoy rejects a Malaysian autopsy finding that VX nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam, saying the man probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 890 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH-KOREA-THE-LATEST.

AP EXPLAINS-CHINA-POLITICS — Governing Chinese-style will go on display when the country's rubberstamp legislature, the National People's Congress, and its advisory body open their annual sessions in Beijing over the next few days. The largely ceremonial events come months ahead of an even more momentous gathering, the twice-a-decade national congress of the ruling Communist Party that will usher in changes to the top leadership as president and party chief Xi Jinping embarks on his second five-year term in office. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CHINA-SUING FOR BETTER AIR — Lawyer Cheng Hai has an itemized list of compensation demands from Beijing authorities over the city's smog: 65 yuan ($9) for having to buy face masks, 100 yuan ($15) for seeing a doctor for a sore throat and 9,999 yuan ($1,500) for emotional distress. Fed up with what they consider halfhearted efforts to fight air pollution, Cheng and like-minded lawyers are putting China's legal system to the test by suing the governments of the capital and its surrounding regions. By Louise Watt. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CHINA-MISSING ACTIVIST — Lawyers for a prominent detained Chinese human rights campaigner accuse authorities of abusing their powers in publishing a purported interview with him in a state-run newspaper in which he allegedly confesses to pushing "fake news" to overseas media. By Louise Watt. SENT: 660 words.

CHINA-CYBER STRATEGY — China, which tightly censors the internet, calls for a new model for governing the web based on rules and order rather than the unfettered access seen in democratic societies. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 670 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The Afghan Health Ministry says the death toll from simultaneous suicide bombings in the capital has climbed to 22, with another 120 people, most of them civilians, wounded in the attacks. SENT: 120 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — A suspected U.S. drone strike in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region kills two militants, intelligence officials say. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 420 words, photos.

EXPLOITED IN PARADISE-BILL — A Hawaii bill that sought to change the way commercial fishing licenses are granted dies after industry representatives told lawmakers it would wreck the business. The bill sought more oversight of the fishing industry. By Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIETNAM-JAPAN-EMPEROR — Japan's emperor expresses sympathy to the Vietnamese families abandoned by Japanese soldiers after World War II during his landmark visit to the Communist country. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — Cambodia's only parliamentary opposition party selects a new leader after his predecessor stepped down because of legal problems that threatened to have the group dissolved. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 340 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DRUG CRACKDOWN — A human rights watchdog accuses the police of falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in the government's war on drugs that has caused more than 7,000 deaths, and points the finger at President Rodrigo Duterte as being ultimately responsible. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 470 words, photos.

THAILAND-MONARCHY — A former high-ranking police officer dismissed from a senior position in Thailand's royal palace is questioned by police about land encroachment charges in what is seen as the latest example of Thailand's new king purging aides and other close associates. SENT: 140 words.

THAILAND-SOUTHERN VIOLENCE — Police say gunmen in southern Thailand killed an 8-year-old boy, his parents and a relative when they shot at a truck carrying the family to a school. SENT: 140 words.

INDONESIA-PAPUA — Seven Pacific island nations call for a U.N. investigation into allegations of human rights abuses in Indonesia's West Papua and Papua provinces, where a separatist movement has simmered for decades. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 480 words, photos.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — The head of decommissioning for the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant says more creativity is needed in developing robots to locate and assess the condition of melted fuel rods. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 420 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GAY MARRIAGE — Australia's prime minister says he won't attend this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following a furor over his change of stance on same-sex marriage. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 380 words.

INDIA-COKE BAN — Traders angry at a U.S.-based animal rights group have turned their ire on two iconic American brands, pulling Coke and Pepsi from shelves in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. By Nirmala George. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mostly lower in early European trading as the momentum from the latest Wall Street rally fades. Investors had bet big on U.S. stocks overnight, pushing the major indexes to record highs. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NEPAL-FOREIGN INVESTMENT — Nepal makes a pitch to foreign investors for help in developing its struggling economy as the Himalayan nation recovers from a devastating 2015 earthquake. The government hopes to attract at least $1 billion in new foreign investment during a two-day conference in the capital. SENT: 180 words, photos.

NISSAN-SAFETY FINE — A federal workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. more than $21,000, saying the company's Mississippi plant should have better trained a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July. By Jeff Amy SENT: 640 words.

