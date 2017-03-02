Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 2, 2017
City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;15;80%;72%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;28;18;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;NE;8;57%;3%;9
Aleppo, Syria;15;8;Periods of rain;12;7;WNW;9;89%;90%;2
Algiers, Algeria;17;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;WSW;11;57%;0%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;8;3;Showers around;9;7;SSE;19;78%;86%;1
Anchorage, United States;-8;-14;Sunny, but very cold;-7;-17;NNE;23;62%;6%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;16;1;Sunny and cooler;11;2;ESE;18;58%;0%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;-6;-10;Low clouds;-5;-10;WSW;16;90%;15%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;32;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;16;68%;88%;7
Athens, Greece;17;7;Sunshine and nice;18;7;NNE;8;49%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;22;16;Sunny and beautiful;23;17;SW;14;61%;2%;7
Baghdad, Iraq;21;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;ESE;11;53%;56%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;32;25;Remaining cloudy;34;24;ESE;13;64%;44%;7
Bangalore, India;33;15;Increasing clouds;33;19;SE;11;40%;28%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;34;22;Plenty of sun;35;24;S;11;46%;0%;10
Barcelona, Spain;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;8;SE;12;82%;74%;3
Beijing, China;13;-2;Sunny and mild;13;-2;E;14;37%;1%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;15;6;Mostly sunny;14;5;ESE;7;47%;0%;3
Berlin, Germany;7;3;Partly sunny;10;4;SSE;14;63%;5%;2
Bogota, Colombia;18;7;Clouds and sun;19;8;ESE;13;69%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;SE;12;74%;74%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;12;2;Partly sunny;11;6;SSE;16;63%;14%;2
Brussels, Belgium;10;3;Mostly cloudy;12;9;S;17;58%;67%;1
Bucharest, Romania;13;4;Sunshine and mild;16;3;E;6;61%;6%;3
Budapest, Hungary;12;1;Periods of sun;12;2;SE;10;54%;6%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;34;22;Not as warm;27;21;ESE;15;53%;59%;5
Bujumbura, Burundi;31;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;WNW;8;41%;64%;9
Busan, South Korea;11;0;Plenty of sun;13;3;W;10;38%;0%;5
Cairo, Egypt;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NNE;11;44%;2%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;24;16;Mostly cloudy;22;14;S;14;60%;5%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;28;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;ENE;6;62%;74%;10
Chennai, India;32;24;Partly sunny;33;26;ESE;8;64%;44%;9
Chicago, United States;3;-8;Partly sunny, cold;2;-2;ESE;16;38%;69%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;26;S;10;70%;65%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;5;2;Spotty showers;6;2;SSE;18;71%;82%;1
Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Sunny and breezy;24;19;N;33;74%;0%;10
Dallas, United States;19;5;Plenty of sun;21;9;SSE;12;32%;2%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;12;71%;64%;8
Delhi, India;28;13;Hazy sun;28;12;N;10;37%;0%;7
Denver, United States;11;-3;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;2;SW;10;22%;1%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;31;18;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;SSW;9;43%;5%;9
Dili, East Timor;32;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;7;73%;63%;7
Dublin, Ireland;8;4;A little rain;8;3;WSW;20;88%;87%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;8;1;Spotty showers;7;-2;NE;9;45%;80%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;17;13;Mostly cloudy;16;12;W;25;75%;67%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;24;16;Nice with some sun;26;19;SSE;13;65%;23%;4
Harare, Zimbabwe;25;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;NE;10;81%;57%;8
Havana, Cuba;30;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;NE;16;66%;78%;8
Helsinki, Finland;3;-1;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;WNW;9;88%;80%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;7;54%;6%;10
Hong Kong, China;21;14;Nice with some sun;21;16;E;17;65%;14%;9
Honolulu, United States;27;20;Nice with some sun;28;22;S;11;71%;44%;8
Hyderabad, India;34;19;Hazy sun;35;18;SSE;13;15%;0%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;NNE;15;44%;1%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;11;7;Partly sunny;12;5;E;11;78%;24%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;76%;64%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;29;21;Sunny and nice;29;21;N;19;47%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;25;15;A shower or t-storm;25;15;SSE;10;77%;79%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-3;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;N;9;20%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;30;17;Sunny and nice;32;16;NW;10;18%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;24;9;A shower in the a.m.;22;9;SW;11;42%;55%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;34;18;Plenty of sun;35;18;NNW;21;12%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;10;4;Sun and some clouds;8;-1;WSW;19;57%;30%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;14;54%;2%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;8;64%;44%;7
Kolkata, India;35;22;Warm with hazy sun;35;23;SSW;15;33%;1%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;7;72%;84%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;12;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;11;59%;64%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;9;69%;46%;11
Lima, Peru;29;23;Sun and clouds;29;23;S;9;64%;49%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;17;10;Cooler with rain;12;9;W;22;67%;86%;3
London, United Kingdom;11;5;A touch of rain;11;6;S;20;87%;86%;1
Los Angeles, United States;27;12;Sunlit and pleasant;27;12;N;4;23%;1%;5
Luanda, Angola;31;23;Clearing;30;23;SW;10;66%;16%;7
Madrid, Spain;13;5;Occasional rain;12;1;SW;15;72%;86%;3
Male, Maldives;30;24;A morning shower;30;27;S;25;74%;74%;10
Manaus, Brazil;30;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;ENE;11;71%;76%;7
Manila, Philippines;30;23;Periods of sun;31;23;E;13;63%;38%;9
Melbourne, Australia;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;SE;16;63%;2%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;25;9;Partly sunny;21;9;NNE;12;39%;59%;12
Miami, United States;29;21;A shower or two;27;20;NE;18;67%;67%;6
Minsk, Belarus;8;2;Spotty showers;5;0;WSW;20;72%;72%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;32;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;E;19;63%;2%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;32;21;A t-storm or two;26;20;ESE;22;54%;86%;4
Montreal, Canada;-3;-13;Clouding up, colder;-8;-17;NW;23;48%;32%;3
Moscow, Russia;4;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;1;W;17;82%;69%;1
Mumbai, India;35;24;Hazy sun;34;23;NW;10;44%;0%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;30;14;A t-storm in spots;29;15;NNE;13;43%;42%;10
New York, United States;11;0;Snow showers, colder;4;-5;NW;32;26%;63%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;20;8;A shower or two;17;8;W;13;58%;56%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-8;Low clouds;-4;-6;SSW;20;92%;70%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;13;4;Clouds and sun;10;1;E;13;49%;0%;3
Oslo, Norway;1;-4;A little snow;1;-4;NNE;6;72%;81%;1
Ottawa, Canada;-7;-16;Cold with some sun;-10;-19;WNW;22;52%;41%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;25;A t-storm around;30;26;ENE;8;80%;55%;8
Panama City, Panama;33;25;Partial sunshine;33;25;NNW;18;65%;44%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;15;74%;75%;9
Paris, France;12;6;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;SSE;16;57%;73%;2
Perth, Australia;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;S;17;50%;2%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;22;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;S;9;51%;8%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;11;74%;72%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;9;34%;27%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;9;2;Periods of sun;11;2;SE;12;51%;2%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;7;-5;Sunny;12;-3;WSW;13;57%;17%;4
Quito, Ecuador;19;10;Clouds and showers;20;8;WSW;17;74%;93%;8
Rabat, Morocco;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;NW;18;77%;58%;3
Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower in places;32;26;SE;17;61%;66%;9
Reykjavik, Iceland;1;-5;Plenty of sunshine;2;-5;E;6;47%;4%;1
Riga, Latvia;5;0;Spotty showers;4;1;SW;14;89%;80%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NNW;8;67%;64%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;23;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;ENE;8;42%;15%;10
Rome, Italy;14;5;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;10;67%;11%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;1;Remaining cloudy;3;0;SW;10;64%;59%;1
San Francisco, United States;16;6;Partly sunny;15;10;W;10;77%;20%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;ENE;23;52%;55%;12
San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;18;66%;70%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;N;19;60%;25%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;28;10;An afternoon shower;26;10;WSW;9;29%;51%;14
Santiago, Chile;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;11;SSW;10;50%;44%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;21;NE;10;68%;27%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;16;8;Cooler with rain;9;6;WNW;15;80%;89%;2
Seattle, United States;9;7;Rain at times;9;3;SSW;20;77%;90%;1
Seoul, South Korea;7;-5;Mostly sunny;10;-1;SSW;13;49%;3%;5
Shanghai, China;10;4;Partly sunny;13;7;SSE;16;51%;2%;6
Singapore, Singapore;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NNE;12;81%;74%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;13;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;SSE;11;50%;3%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A shower in places;29;23;E;28;64%;74%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;5;-1;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;NE;7;74%;82%;1
Sydney, Australia;26;21;Showers and t-storms;24;21;SE;27;81%;98%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;17;11;Warmer with sunshine;21;15;ESE;18;56%;15%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;4;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;W;9;70%;82%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;5;-1;Chilly with some sun;6;-1;ESE;9;58%;5%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;13;3;Clouds and mild;14;4;NNW;7;59%;52%;2
Tehran, Iran;16;6;Partly sunny;15;7;NNE;11;37%;63%;5
Tel Aviv, Israel;20;13;A couple of showers;18;12;SSW;15;57%;63%;6
Tirana, Albania;16;4;Mostly sunny;19;7;ESE;7;40%;2%;4
Tokyo, Japan;9;5;Lots of sun, milder;13;4;NNE;23;46%;2%;5
Toronto, Canada;0;-6;Snow;-3;-9;NW;28;47%;87%;3
Tripoli, Libya;20;12;Sunny and nice;21;14;ESE;7;51%;0%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;21;10;Turning sunny, nice;23;12;S;12;68%;1%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;4;-16;Partly sunny;1;-19;N;12;72%;41%;3
Vancouver, Canada;7;4;Rain, mainly early;5;0;SSE;10;73%;93%;1
Vienna, Austria;14;1;Partly sunny;14;6;SSE;16;48%;2%;2
Vientiane, Laos;29;16;Sunshine and warmer;32;18;SE;7;46%;2%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;6;1;Spotty showers;5;0;SW;19;78%;83%;1
Warsaw, Poland;11;2;A shower in the a.m.;8;2;S;17;69%;60%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;18;15;Partly sunny;20;16;NNW;39;71%;18%;6
Yangon, Myanmar;36;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;WSW;8;40%;0%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;ESE;3;73%;44%;3
