Ex-CIA agent freed in Europe thanks Trump administration

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An American ex-CIA agent released from prison in Portugal just hours before her planned extradition to Italy is thanking President Donald Trump for what she describes as his administration's intervention in her case.

Sabrina de Sousa tells The Associated Press that U.S. officials were in contact with authorities in both Portugal and Italy ahead of her release.

Officials in the United States, Italy and Portugal were not immediately available for comment.

De Sousa walked free Wednesday, a day after Italy dropped its extradition request for her. An Italian court had convicted her of taking part in the kidnapping of a Muslim cleric in Milan 14 years ago as part of the U.S. "extraordinary rendition" anti-terrorism program.