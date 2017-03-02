Thai police question dismissed senior royal palace aide

BANGKOK (AP) — A former high-ranking police officer dismissed from a senior position in Thailand's royal palace has been questioned by police about land encroachment charges in what is seen as the latest example of Thailand's new king purging aides and other close associates.

Thai media this week published a leaked order from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha dismissing former police general Jumpol Manmai from his position of Grand Chamberlain of the Royal Household Bureau for having carried out what it described as evil deeds, including using his position for personal gain.

Jumpol is the latest casualty in a purging of King Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun's entourage that began with divorcing his third wife in 2014 and the subsequent jailing of her parents. Vajiralongkorn took the throne after his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died last October.