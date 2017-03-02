Olympic champion Veith eyes 2018 Games after knee surgery

VIENNA (AP) — Olympic super-G champion Anna Veith, out for at least six months following knee surgery, is expected to recover in time for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Two days after having the patellar tendon in her left knee surgically repaired, the two-time overall World Cup champion from Austria says "I have no time limit (for a comeback). I don't put myself under pressure. That would be the worst thing to do with this kind of injury."

Her surgeon, Christian Hoser, says Veith will need at least half a year before getting back on skis, leaving her still enough time to get ready for the Olympics in February.

Veith returned in December from a 14-month layoff after a serious right knee injury but ended her season prematurely a week ago.