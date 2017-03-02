Cambodian opposition party elects new leader ahead of polls

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's only parliamentary opposition party has selected a new leader after his predecessor stepped down because of legal problems that threatened to have the group dissolved.

Kem Sokha was formally elected leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party on Thursday at a special meeting of party leaders. The party plans to contest nationwide local elections in June and a general election in 2018.

Former party leader Sam Rainsy stepped down last month after Prime Minister Hun Sen announced legislation that would make parties whose leaders have criminal convictions subject to dissolution. Sam Rainsy has been in exile since late 2015, when a defamation conviction many people thought was covered by a pardon was revived.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party has been using the courts to pressure opponents.