Airport MRT opens for operations today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After 20 years of planning, construction and testing, the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line (桃園機場捷運) officially opened for operations today (Mar. 2), with a discount of 50 percent off for fares during the first month, according to Taoyuan Metro Corp.

The normal ticket prices will kick in on April 2. The base fare for the line is NT$30 (a little less than US$1) , while the highest priced ticket price is from the Taipei Main Station to the airport at NT$160.

An official launching ceremony was held at A1 (Taipei Station) that day with Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Lee Shu-chuan (李四川), deputy mayor of New Taipei in attendance.

The line had offered free rides to the public in two phases over the course of one month before commercial operations began today. According to Cheng, 1.4 million passengers rode the new line during the trial run.

The first Express Train from Taipei Main Station to the airport left at 6 a.m. today and daily services will run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, according to Taoyuan Metro Corp.

The interval between trains is 15 minutes, according to the Airport MRT’s official website. For more information, please consult the complete timetable on the website.

Flight and luggage check-in for four airlines can be carried out at the Taipei Main Station from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and the check-in will apply only to passengers whose flights leave after 9 a.m., the Airport MRT said. The check-in needs to be processed three hours before the flight leaves, the Airport MRT added.

Airlines that offer check-in counters at the Taipei MRT station include China Airlines and Eva Airways, as well as their respective subsidiaries, Mandarin Airlines and Uni Airways.

The new Airport MRT route is 53 kilometers long, comprises 24 stations, and spans across Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City.