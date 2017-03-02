Taiwan education minister: academic freedom should be kept intact during cross-strait exchanges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Shih Hsin University was recently lambasted for its infringement of academic freedom by signing letters of commitment with some Chinese academic institutions in which the school agreed to avoid any politically sensitive issues or activities in textbooks or classes in exchange for a partnership with certain Chinese schools on the student exchange program.

Taiwan education minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said Thursday that such agreements violate stipulations of Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Shih Hsin's lifelong learning center reportedly signed a controversial agreement on December 20, 2016, in exchange for 11 Chinese students to study at the school between February and June of this year. With that, the school is asked to keep students from any politically-sensitive courses and activities, in particular subject matter related to the One China, one Taiwan policy, the two-China policy and Independence of Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

Pan was present in the Legislature Thursday morning to answer questions at the interpellation session. Before the session, he told reporters that the ministry had no knowledge of the agreement in advance, and the current laws stipulate that the school provide advanced notice to authorities before signing such a deal and should adhere to laws.

He added that the government welcomes cross-strait academic exchanges but that they should be based on reciprocity, saying the ministry will decide on how to handle the case after its investigation.

Such controversial academic exchange deals were made by Shih Hsin with China's Jiangsu Normal University (江蘇師範大學), Zhejiang Sci-tech University (浙江理工大學) and Zhejiang University of Media and Communications (浙江傳媒大學) individually, according to Pan.

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃0 expressed concerns during the interpellation session and asked how common it was for both sides to make such deals limiting the subject matter of lectures; Pan promised to launch a review and to address the oversight.