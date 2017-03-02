4 to be indicted after anniversary eviction riots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Copenhagen say four of at least nine people arrested overnight will be charged with violence against officers following a demonstration marking the 10th anniversary of an eviction that sparked three days of riots in the capital.

Police chief Thorkild Fogde said Thursday a handful of the 1,000 participants fired slingshots and threw rocks, fireworks and bottles at helmeted riot police. Dozens of shop and bank windows were smashed, and Peter Dahl, a senior officer, said more arrests could come.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

Riots broke out after squatters were evicted on March 1, 2007, from an abandoned building in Copenhagen that had been a center for young leftists and punk rockers for nearly three decades.