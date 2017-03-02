Six runaway Indonesian workers arrested in Chiayi

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)－Police arrested six Indonesian runaway workers Feb. 25 as they gathered at a snack bar in Chiayi, a southern Taiwanese county.​

Beidou police station received a report saying that there were several foreign nationals gathered at a snack bar making a lot of noise in the middle of the night last Saturday.

Police then sent several plainclothes officers disguised as customers to visit the store and conduct an identity check on more than 20 foreign nationals on the site.

After the investigation, police arrested six female Indonesians aged between 40 and 50, for allegedly running away from their jobs, including one who had absconded from her employer three years ago.

All six of the women had applied to work in Taiwan as caregivers, police said.

The snack bar is a popular hangout for migrant workers, most of whom are from Indonesia.