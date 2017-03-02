BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|3
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|14
|Philadelphia
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
|Brooklyn
|10
|49
|.169
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|26
|.567
|2½
|Miami
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Charlotte
|26
|34
|.433
|10½
|Orlando
|22
|39
|.361
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Indiana
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|Chicago
|30
|30
|.500
|11½
|Detroit
|29
|32
|.475
|13
|Milwaukee
|26
|33
|.441
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|46
|13
|.780
|—
|Houston
|43
|19
|.694
|4½
|Memphis
|36
|25
|.590
|11
|Dallas
|24
|36
|.400
|22½
|New Orleans
|24
|37
|.393
|23
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|25
|.583
|1½
|Denver
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Minnesota
|25
|36
|.410
|12
|Portland
|24
|35
|.407
|12
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|50
|10
|.833
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|24
|.600
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|36
|.410
|25½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|42
|.311
|31½
|Phoenix
|18
|42
|.300
|32
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Wednesday's Games
New York 101, Orlando 90
Atlanta 100, Dallas 95
Miami 125, Philadelphia 98
Washington 105, Toronto 96
Boston 103, Cleveland 99
Denver 110, Milwaukee 98
New Orleans 109, Detroit 86
San Antonio 100, Indiana 99
Minnesota 107, Utah 80
Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 100
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 103