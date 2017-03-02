BC-BKN--NBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/02 14:59
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 22 .639
Toronto 36 25 .590 3
New York 25 36 .410 14
Philadelphia 22 38 .367 16½
Brooklyn 10 49 .169 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 36 23 .610
Atlanta 34 26 .567
Miami 28 33 .459 9
Charlotte 26 34 .433 10½
Orlando 22 39 .361 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 18 .695
Indiana 31 30 .508 11
Chicago 30 30 .500 11½
Detroit 29 32 .475 13
Milwaukee 26 33 .441 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 46 13 .780
Houston 43 19 .694
Memphis 36 25 .590 11
Dallas 24 36 .400 22½
New Orleans 24 37 .393 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 24 .607
Oklahoma City 35 25 .583
Denver 28 33 .459 9
Minnesota 25 36 .410 12
Portland 24 35 .407 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 50 10 .833
L.A. Clippers 36 24 .600 14
Sacramento 25 36 .410 25½
L.A. Lakers 19 42 .311 31½
Phoenix 18 42 .300 32

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

New York 101, Orlando 90

Atlanta 100, Dallas 95

Miami 125, Philadelphia 98

Washington 105, Toronto 96

Boston 103, Cleveland 99

Denver 110, Milwaukee 98

New Orleans 109, Detroit 86

San Antonio 100, Indiana 99

Minnesota 107, Utah 80

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 100

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 103