New Tuvalu Ambassador presents letter of credence to Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday received a letter of credence from the new Tuvalu’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Limasene Teatu, and expressed her thanks for Tuvalu’s support for Taiwan’s international participation bids.

Accepting her letter of credence, a credential issued to a diplomatic officer for presentation to a foreign country, Tsai welcomed the new ambassador while noting that Limasene Teatu is a senior Tuvaluan government official and an indispensable resource for Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga’s administration.

As both Taiwan and Tuvalu are Pacific island nations, Tsai thanked Tuvalu for its continuous support for the nation’s bid to join the United Nations.

With the help of Ambassador Limasene Teatu, the relationship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger, Tsai said, while adding that it has been 38 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

As part of the international community, Taiwan is committed to contributing to the world, Tsai said. “I’m greatly looking forward to seeing Tuvalu remain an active support of Taiwan’s international status,” she was quoted as saying.

Tuvalu, a small island nation often associated with the rising impacts of climate change, has been working with Taiwan on multiple development projects in fight against global warming.

Knowing that the small island nation aims to be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2020, Tsai said Taiwan will help Tuvalu achieve the goal as a way to participate in the global effort for sustainable development.

While climate change poses a significant challenge to island nations, the government will work to enhance exchanges between the two countries on grounds of mutual benefit and her administration's commitment to “steadfast diplomacy,” Tsai said.