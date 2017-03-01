Taiwan business briefs, Thurs., March 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- HTC (2498.TW) and FarEastone Telecommunications (4904.TW) signed a strategic cooperation agreement yesterday on the promotion of 4.5G services and development of 5G network technology, according to a UDN report.

The agreement also covers expanding logistics and maintenance to improve customer service, as well as the mutual promotion of products.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (2317.TW) and its subsidiary Sharp broke ground on a new 10.5G LCD factory in Guangzhou, China, today. Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that the companies invested RMB 61 billion in the construction of the facility that is expected to be completed in 2019 and will produce 8K LCD displays.

JP Morgan, the world's third-largest bank, donated US$180,000 (NT$5.54 million) to Tsinghua University for professional employment training courses for the unemployed or disadvantaged youths.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) rose slightly on Thursday, adding 17.02 points to close at 9,691.80.

The Taiwan dollar depreciated slightly versus the US dollar, settling on 30.80 to the greenback.