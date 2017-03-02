BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A North Korean man will be released from custody because of lack of evidence connecting him to the fatal nerve agent attack on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler, Malaysian officials said Thursday. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 770 words, photos.

INDONESIA-PAPUA - Seven Pacific island nations have called for a U.N. investigation into allegations of human rights abuses in Indonesia's West Papua and Papua provinces, where a separatist movement has simmered for decades. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 430 words, photos

PHILPPINES-DRUG CRACKDOWN — A human rights watchdog on Thursday accused the police in the Philippines of falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in the government's war on drugs that has caused more than 7,000 deaths, and pointed the finger at President Rodrigo Duterte as being ultimately responsible. SENT: 310 words, photos.

AP EXPLAINS-CHINA POLITICS — Democracy Chinese-style will go on display when the country's rubberstamp legislature, the National People's Congress, and its advisory body open their annual sessions in Beijing over the next few days. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CHINA-SUING FOR BETTER AIR — Lawyer Cheng Hai has an itemized list of compensation demands from Beijing authorities over the city's smog: 65 yuan ($9) for having to buy face masks, 100 yuan ($15) for seeing a doctor for a sore throat and 9,999 yuan ($1,500) for emotional distress. By Louise Watt. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GAY MARRIAGE - Australia's prime minister said Thursday that he won't attend this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras following a furor over his change of stance on same-sex marriage. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 360 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after investors bet big on U.S. stocks Wednesday, pushing the major indexes to record highs. Tokyo shares were buoyed by the dollar's gain against the Japanese yen. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 390 words, photos.

___

