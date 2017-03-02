Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics to 103-99 win over Cavaliers

BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including the go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night.

Boston's win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time when leading at any point in the fourth quarter on the road.

The game marked the third meeting this season between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, and the first win by the Celtics.

Jae Crowder had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, which led by three entering the fourth before there were six ties and 10 lead changes in the final 12 minutes.

Deron Williams, signed by Cleveland earlier this week, scored four points in 24 minutes in his Cavaliers debut.

WIZARDS 105, RAPTORS 96

TORONTO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as Washington ended an eight-game losing streak against Toronto.

John Wall had 12 points and 13 assists for his 39th double-double of the season as the third-place Wizards took the first of a home-and-home series against Toronto, moving a game up on fourth-place Toronto in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Serge Ibaka added 22 more for the Raptors, who were again without All-Star Kyle Lowry following the guard's wrist surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the regular season.

HAWKS 100, MAVERICKS 95

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap scored with 30.5 seconds remaining and Atlanta held off Dallas.

After Millsap's basket put the Hawks ahead 96-95, Harrison Barnes missed a chance to put the Mavericks back in front. His jumper was off the mark with Kent Bazemore in his face. Ersan Ilyasova was fouled going for the rebound and made both free throws with 11.1 seconds left.

Dallas still had a chance to force overtime, but Seth Curry slipped on the inbounds pass and Bazemore scooped up the loose ball, taking off the other way for a dunk that clinched the victory.

Millsap had 18 points and just missed a triple-double, dishing out 10 assists to go with eight rebounds. Ilyasova also finished with 18 points.

Barnes led the Mavericks with 25 points.

HEAT 125, 76ERS 98

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 24 points off the bench, and Miami never trailed in a win over Philadelphia.

Wayne Ellington made six 3-pointers for 18 points for Miami, which has won 10 of its past 11 at home. Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic all scored 15 for the Heat, and Whiteside also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Robert Covington scored 19 for the 76ers, who learned earlier Wednesday that center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury.

PELICANS 109, PISTONS 86

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 33 points and 14 rebounds, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Detroit.

Pistons 6-foot-11 center Andre Drummond was ejected for swatting at the back of 6-1 Pelicans guard Tim Frazier's head after Frazier had ripped away a rebound late in the third quarter. Drummond had 13 points and 17 rebounds to that point, but also missed nine of 10 free throws.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points for the Pelicans, who were without newly acquired All-Star DeMarcus Cousins because of Cousins' one-game suspension that was triggered when he received his 18th technical foul of this season on Sunday night.

Jon Leuer scored 22 points and Tobias Harris added 15 points for Detroit.

NUGGETS 110, BUCKS 98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in two nights to lead Denver over Milwaukee.

Jokic finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double — all in his last 13 games.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points for Denver, which built a 31-point lead despite playing without point guard Jameer Nelson (illness) for the first time this season.

The Nuggets, coming off a victory Tuesday at Chicago, have won back-to-back road games for the first time this season. They've also won consecutive games for the first time since taking three straight Jan. 24-28.

Khris Middleton had a season-high 21 points to go with five rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

KNICKS 101, MAGIC 90

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Derrick Rose scored 19 to help New York cruise past Orlando.

Facing a Magic team adjusting to playing with a smaller lineup, the Knicks used their superior size to their advantage. Porzingis, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right ankle, presented matchup problems for Orlando all night.

Carmelo Anthony had 17 points and Justin Holiday added 14 off the bench for the Knicks.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 22 points.