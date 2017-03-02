The Latest: Malaysia says no evidence against N. Korean man

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, in Malaysia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Malaysia's attorney general says a North Korean man will be released and deported because of lack of evidence connecting him to the nerve agent attack on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the North Korean ruler.

Attorney General Mohamad Apandi Ali said Thursday that 45-year-old Ri Jong Chol will be released Friday. Malaysia has not described his alleged role in the killing.

He was arrested on Feb. 17, four days after Kim was attacked at Kuala Lumpur's airport.