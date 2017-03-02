Pacific island nations call for UN report on Papua abuses

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Seven Pacific island nations have called for a U.N. investigation into allegations of human rights abuses in Indonesia's West Papua and Papua provinces, where a separatist movement has simmered for decades.

A statement from a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, read on behalf of the seven states by Vanuatu's Justice Minister Ronald Warsal, accused Indonesia of serious human rights violations of indigenous Papuans.

The statement called on the council to request a comprehensive report from the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Indonesia's cooperation in providing unfettered access to the two provinces, which independence supporters refer to collectively as West Papua.

Pacific island leaders angered Indonesia last year when they used their speeches at the U.N. to criticize Jakarta's rule in West Papua.