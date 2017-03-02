Rights groups says Philippine police has falsifies evidence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A human rights watchdog has accused the police in the Philippines of falsifying evidence to justify unlawful killings in the government's war on drugs that has caused more than 7,000 deaths, and pointed the finger at President Rodrigo Duterte as being ultimately responsible.

Human Rights Watch said in a report Thursday that Duterte and other officials instigated and incited the killings in a campaign that could amount to crimes against humanity.

It says the United Nations should create an independent investigation to determine responsibility and ensure accountability.

The report says police have repeatedly carried out extrajudicial killings of drug suspects, then falsely claimed self-defense, planting guns or drugs on the victims' bodies.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the presidential palace will issue a statement later Thursday.