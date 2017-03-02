The Latest: Hawaii bill on commercial fishing industry dies

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii bills seeking more oversight of the commercial fishing industry (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A Hawaii bill seeking to change the way commercial fishing licenses are granted has died after industry representatives told lawmakers it would wreck the industry.

State Sen. Brian Taniguchi says the goal of the bill which sought more oversight of the fishing industry is the role of the federal government, not the state.

Two committees deferred the bill indefinitely Wednesday, killing it for the legislative session.

The bill sought to restrict commercial fishing licenses to people who are legally allowed to enter the U.S. It also would have required fishing license applicants to appear in person.

A House bill to require collecting fishermen's contracts is still alive, but faces a legislative deadline.

An Associated Press investigation found some foreign fishermen were working without most basic labor protections while catching premium seafood.

___

11 a.m.

The sponsor of a Hawaii bill seeking to change the way commercial licenses are granted to foreign fishermen says the bill is in danger of dying.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads said fishing industry representatives have told lawmakers the bill could wreck the industry.

The bill would restrict commercial fishing licenses to people who are legally allowed to enter the U.S. It also would require fishing license applicants to appear in person before state officials.

Rhoads says he doesn't think there's enough political will to pass the bill but it may survive if it's substantially changed.

A Senate committee is planning to consider the bill Wednesday.

An Associated Press investigation found some foreign fishermen were working without most basic labor protections while catching premium seafood.