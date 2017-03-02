Video shows pro-unification supporters bullying Taiwanese woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A video surfaced on social media yesterday showing a group of pro-unification supporters ganging up on and dragging down a pro-independence protester by the hair as they taunted her with insults.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the 228 incident, Free Taiwan Party (FTP) Chairman Tsay Ting-kuei (蔡丁貴) gathered at the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) Memorial Hall's Liberty Square with supporters to protest against the memorial and demand the dismantling of the Chiang Kai-shek statue. Pro-unification groups, including the China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP), also swarmed into the square soon leading to violent clashes, including the incident captured on video.

Tsay initially delivered a speech near near the square, but police blocked him from entering the grounds of the memorial. Protesters from both sides then poured into the park from opposite entrances, with CUPP members rushing toward FTP protesters to rip banners from their hands, resulting in verbal and physical confrontations.

In the video, posted by Helena Wu on Facebook, CUPP supporters wearing red vests and clothing with Taiwanese flags can be seen chasing down and assaulting a man before moving on to a woman, who they drag to the ground in an attempt to wrestle a green banner from her hands as she continually shrieks in response. During the altercation, as a man tries to rip the banner from her hands a woman wearing a red vest repeatedly shouts in her ear "So you want independence? Go for it. Independence will result in blood."

The banner she was carrying was probably similar to this pro-independence flag: