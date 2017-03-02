Sam Querrey beats David Goffin in Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — American Sam Querrey beat fifth-seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-3 of Belgium on Wednesday in Acapulco to reach the Mexican Open quarterfinals.

The 29 year-old Querrey, a semifinalist last year, will face winner of the match between defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria and Adrian Mannarino of France.

Querrey served seven aces and finished off Goffin in just over an hour. Goffin, 11th in the ATP rankings, was coming off a strong performance in Rotterdam, where he lost the final to Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.

Also, Australian Nick Kyrgios had a 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Donald Young. Kyrgios will play the winner of the match between top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.

On the women's side, Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, the fourth-seed, beat Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova 6-4, 6-4. Also, the Ukraine's Lesia Turenko led Julia Goerges 6-1, 2-0 when the German retired.