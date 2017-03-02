WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--BARCELONA-LUIS ENRIQUE

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Luis Enrique announced Wednesday he will leave the Spanish champions at the end of this season, saying he needed to rest after three years in charge. SENT: 588 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer squandered three match points in a shock 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) second round loss to Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 526 words, photos.

OLY--BRITAIN-GOLD TO GLOOM

LONDON — After fueling Britain's transformation into an Olympic superpower, the country's cycling reputation is being damaged by a medical mystery that keeps on growing. By Rob Harris. SENT: 783 words, photo.

CAR--F1-TESTING

BARCELONA, Spain — With retired champion Nico Rosberg watching from the pits on Wednesday, Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time since layout changes were made at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya a decade ago. SENT: 446 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-KANE VS LUKAKU

They are 23-year-old strikers in the form of their lives, leading the race to be the Premier League?s top scorer, and blossoming after circuitous routes to the top of the game. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 0400 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Sergio Aguero is making the most of his reprieve at Manchester City. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — On a night marked by the surprise announcement that coach Luis Enrique will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, his team routed relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon 6-1 to return to the top of the Spanish league on Wednesday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 722 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Franck Ribery starred on his return from a thigh injury to help Bayern Munich reach the German Cup semifinals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Schalke on Wednesday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 472 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Lazio won its first derby in nearly four years as it edged city rival Roma 2-0 in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Wednesday. SENT: 348 words, photos.

SOC--CAS-FIFA OFFICIAL APPEALS

GENEVA — The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 333 words, photo.

Also:

— SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE — Scolari-led Guangzhou held to 2-2 draw in South Korea. SENT: 261 words.

— SOC--ARGENTINA-TEAM ROBBED — Argentine first-division team players robbed at gunpoint. SENT: 102 words, photo.

AUTO RACING:

CAR--F1-ROSBERG

BARCELONA, Spain — Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg seemed to have a good time, and no regrets, on Wednesday at the track. SENT: 280 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY — Golf in Mexico City is buzzing this week. Hundreds of fans, many of them children, leaned against the ropes behind the 18th green as Rory McIlroy finished up a practice round at Chapultepec Golf Club. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 863 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— RGU--Super Rugby-Future,399.

— TEN--BRAZIL OPEN. Sousa, Delbonis reach quarterfinals in Brazil Open. SENT: 88 words.

— TEN--MALAYSIAN OPEN. Defending champion Svitolina pulls out of Malaysian Open. SENT: 71 words.

— SBD--DUJMOVITS-TURKEY. Olympic champ skips WCup race in Turkey amid safety concerns. SENT: 176 words.

— BKO--AMARE STOUDEMIRE-GAY COMMENTS. Amare Stoudemire says he would avoid gay teammate. SENT: 112 words, photo.

— SKI--NORDIC WORLDS — Niskanen wins men's 15K cross-country ski world title. SENT: 269 words, photos.

— OLY-DOPING-RETESTS — IOC strips Ukrainian of 2008 Olympic medal for doping. SENT: 126 words.

— HKN--AROUND THE NHL. As soon as the check clears, golden knights ready to deal. BY Stephen Whyno. SENT: 653 words.

— BBO--AGENT-CUBAN SMUGGLING. White Sox's Abreu to jury: I ate fake passport on way to US. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 692

— US--AARON HERNANDEZ. Defense: Killer of 2 is star witness, not Aaron Hernandez. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 510 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207-427-4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.