About 85 migrants rescued from drifting boat south of Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say about 85 migrants have been rescued from a crippled boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the country's southern coast and will be taken to a Greek port.

The wooden boat was drifting about 40 nautical miles southwest of the southern port of Kalamata.

It was located by a cargo ship taking part in a search and rescue operation launched after a telephone call to Greek police late Wednesday reported a ship in trouble with dozens of people on board.

The coast guard says the migrants were being transferred early Thursday to one of four cargo ships in the area, which would then take them to Kalamata.

There was no immediate information about the health of the passengers, their nationality or destination.