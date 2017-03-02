Top selling vehicles in the US in February

Automakers released February U.S. sales of new cars and trucks on Wednesday. Here are the top selling vehicles, the total sold and the percent change from last February.

Vehicle Total sold Percent change from February 2016 Ford F-Series 65,956 8.7 percent Chevrolet Silverado 50,504 17.1 percent Ram 1500-3500 39,046 5.3 percent Nissan Rogue 33,149 53.7 percent Honda CR-V 31,898 26.3 percent Ford Escape 27,637 15.9 percent Toyota Camry 27,498 -15.1 percent Honda Civic 27,039 -2.4 percent Nissan Altima 26,543 -6.3 percent Toyota RAV4 26,351 3.2 percent

Source: Autodata Corp.