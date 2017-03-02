The Latest: Deputy: 4 dead, 3 injured in Oregon house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on fatal house fire in Oregon (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A sheriff's official says four people are dead and three seriously injured in a house fire that broke out overnight in a small Oregon town about 200 miles south of Portland.

Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Dwes Hutson didn't immediately release further details Wednesday but said more information would be forthcoming.

He previously said there were fewer than 10 people in the home when the fire broke out around 2 a.m. in Riddle.

South Umpqua School District Superintendent Tim Porter says students in his district were involved in the fire.

Porter could not provide more information but says the district is offering grief counseling at its schools.

All of the injured people were transported to Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland.