BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/02 06:27
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Port Vale vs. Rochdale

Shrewsbury 4, Charlton 3

Oldham 2, Northampton 1

Bury 2, Coventry 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2

Swindon 3, Gillingham 1

Millwall 1, Peterborough 0

Chesterfield vs. Walsall

Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Rochdale

Peterborough vs. Bradford

Port Vale vs. Southend

Oldham vs. Walsall

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Millwall

Chesterfield vs. Swindon

Gillingham vs. Bury

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United

Charlton vs. Northampton

Coventry vs. Shrewsbury

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bolton

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Barnet 2, Blackpool 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Notts County 1, Plymouth 0

Hartlepool 4, Crewe 0

Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2

Stevenage 4, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0

Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Doncaster vs. Crawley Town

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town

Crewe vs. Portsmouth

Morecambe vs. Blackpool

Exeter vs. Hartlepool

Carlisle vs. Plymouth

Notts County vs. Stevenage

Luton Town vs. Yeovil

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham

Colchester vs. Cambridge United

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County

Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton

Blackburn 1, Derby 0

Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0

Friday's Match

Leeds vs. Birmingham

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Ipswich

Barnsley vs. Derby

Cardiff vs. Queens Park Rangers

Preston vs. Fulham

Burton Albion vs. Bristol City

Wigan vs. Blackburn

Wolverhampton vs. Reading

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham

Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield

England FA Cup
Wednesday's Match

Manchester City 5, Huddersfield 1

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Burnley vs. Swansea

Hull vs. Leicester

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke

Southampton vs. Watford

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Sunday's Matches

Everton vs. Tottenham

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

Monday's Match

Chelsea vs. West Ham