How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

Investors delivered another milestone-setting day on Wall Street Wednesday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time. The other major indexes also set new all-time highs.

Banks and other financial companies led the gainers, amid heightened expectations that an improving economy will lead to higher interest rates. The rally came a day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 303.31 points, or 1.5 percent, to 21,115.55.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 32.32 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,395.96.

The Nasdaq composite added 78.59 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,904.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 26.95 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,413.64.

For the week:

The Dow is up 293.79 points, or 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 28.62 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 58.72 points, or 1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.11 points, or 1.4 percent

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,352.95 points, or 6.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 157.13 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 520.91 points, or 9.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.51 points, or 4.2 percent.