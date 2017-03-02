Judge to consider $1 million settlement in US border killing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge will consider an agreement for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the family of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun.

If approved at a hearing Thursday in San Diego, the settlement would end a nearly 7-year-old case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

Terms of the settlement disclosed in a court filing last week would split the money among Anastasio Hernandez's five children, with about a quarter going for attorney fees and costs.

The 42-year-old unarmed man died after a confrontation with authorities in May 2010 at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing.