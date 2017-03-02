Sousa, Delbonis reach quarterfinals in Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal defeated Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court Brazil Open.

In another match, No. 7 Federico Delbonis of Argentina defeated 18-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-3 to make the last eight.

Ruud reached the semifinals last week in Rio de Janeiro before losing to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Carreno Busta is seeded No. 1 in the Brazil Open and plays his first match on Thursday after getting a bye into the second round.