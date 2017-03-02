Trump budget hits Coast Guard ship, project of GOP senator

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's budget would eliminate a $600 million-plus state-of-the-art Coast Guard cutter that's a pet priority of the powerful Republican chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The proposal by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is included in draft documents of the White House budget request. It asks the Department of Homeland Security to cancel its contract with Ingalls Shipbuilding, which is to construct the national security cutter at its shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The move is a direct slap at Appropriations Committee Chairman Thad Cochran, who added $640 million to build the ship to a catchall spending bill that passed in December 2015. The ship was not requested by the Coast Guard.