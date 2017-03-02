Barcelona routs Sporting 6-1, moves ahead of Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — An early goal from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a comfortable 6-1 win over relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

The result vaulted the Catalan club two points ahead of Real Madrid, which will have a chance to return to the top when it hosts Las Palmas later Wednesday.

After scoring important late winners in the last two games, Messi got on the board less than 10 minutes into the match at Camp Nou, picking up his league-leading 21st goal.

It was his 36th goal in 36 matches this season, and his 12th in the last 11 league games.

The Argentina playmaker also hit the crossbar with a free kick in the 59th minutes, a couple of minutes before being substituted.

Messi had given the Catalan club crucial victories by scoring goals in the final minutes against Leganes and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, which has won five league games in a row, is trying to return to the top for the first time since the first round.

Two minutes after Messi opened the scoring with a header after a long cross by Javier Mascherano, the two-time defending champions added to the lead with an own goal by Juan Rodriguez, who deflected a shot by Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay striker scored with a volley from inside the area in the 27th, and his second-half substitute, Paco Alcacer, added the fourth from close range after a pass by Messi. Neymar found the net with a well-placed free kick in the 65th, and Ivan Rakitic rounded off the scoring with an angled shot in the 87th.

Sporting, which could have left the relegation zone with a victory, got its lone goal from Carlos Castro in the 21st.

Third-place Sevilla, five points off the lead, hosts Athletic Bilbao on Thursday. Fourth-place Atletico plays at struggling Deportivo La Coruna on the same day.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique rested regular starters Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.

The team's next match is at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

___

OSASUNA 1, VILLARREAL 4

Colombian striker Santos Borre scored twice in the first half as Villarreal easily defeated last-place Osasuna to remain in sixth place.

Bruno Soriano and Roberto Soldado also scored for the visitors.

The result extended Osasuna's winless run in the league to 17 games.

___

