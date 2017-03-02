Widow: Mural of Rodney Dangerfield is 'less-than-flattering'

NEW YORK (AP) — Rodney Dangerfield made a career out of getting "no respect." His widow says he's not getting much in death, either.

NY1 television (http://bit.ly/2ldp75X ) says Joan Dangerfield doesn't think a mural in the comedian's old New York City neighborhood does him justice.

Artist Francesca Robicci painted the mural last year in Queens, working from a photo the widow provided.

Dangerfield also donated $1,000 toward the project, which was commissioned by a community group.

A letter from her lawyer calls the image "less-than-flattering" and says Rodney Dangerfield "deserves nothing but the highest respect."

The artist says she worked for free and is heartbroken but is willing to return from Italy to do some cosmetic work.

Joan Dangerfield's lawyer says the two sides will discuss it.

Rodney Dangerfield died in 2004 at 82.