New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|19.31
|19.53
|19.10
|19.48
|Up
|.25
|Jun
|19.16
|19.37
|18.99
|19.34
|Up
|.28
|Sep
|19.07
|19.38
|19.02
|19.35
|Up
|.30
|Feb
|19.35
|19.55
|19.22
|19.52
|Up
|.31
|Apr
|18.74
|19.09
|18.74
|19.06
|Up
|.32
|Jun
|18.31
|18.66
|18.31
|18.63
|Up
|.32
|Sep
|18.17
|18.48
|18.17
|18.46
|Up
|.29
|Feb
|18.16
|18.43
|18.16
|18.42
|Up
|.26
|Apr
|18.07
|18.11
|18.07
|18.10
|Up
|.22
|Jun
|17.80
|17.83
|17.80
|17.82
|Up
|.19
|Sep
|17.86
|Up
|.16