Trump idea to expand health care competition faces hurdles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Allowing insurers to market health care policies across state lines is one of President Donald Trump's main ideas for bringing down costs.

While supporters of the idea cast it as a way to make insurance policies more competitive, critics say it's unlikely to result in more affordable plans and could undermine stronger consumer protections in states such as California and Hawaii.

Such a "race to the bottom" could leave some older consumers with health problems unable to afford coverage.

Trump's proposal also appears unlikely to pass Congress unless Democrats cooperate.

Congressional aides involved with health care legislation say the proposal to allow cross-state insurance sales would need 60 votes in the Senate.

In his speech to Congress Tuesday, Trump said the nation needs new ideas to help control costs.