BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|1931
|Down
|12
|May
|1904
|1923
|1888
|1897
|Down
|12
|Jul
|1918
|1933
|1899
|1909
|Down
|11
|Sep
|1930
|1950
|1918
|1927
|Down
|10
|Dec
|1961
|1979
|1948
|1957
|Down
|8
|Mar
|1987
|1999
|1974
|1981
|Down
|9
|May
|2006
|2009
|1994
|2001
|Down
|7
|Jul
|2026
|2026
|2010
|2016
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2039
|2039
|2029
|2031
|Down
|9
|Dec
|2053
|2053
|2051
|2051
|Down
|11