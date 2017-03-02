Deputy: Multiple people dead, injured in Oregon house fire

RIDDLE, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff's spokesman says multiple people are dead and others seriously injured after a house fire broke out overnight in a small town in Oregon.

Douglas County Deputy Dwes Hutson said Wednesday there were less than 10 people in the home when the fire broke out around 2 a.m.in the town of Riddle.

He declined to say if any children were among the dead or injured.

South Umpqua School District Superintendent Tim Porter tells The News-Review in Roseburg (http://bit.ly/2lXmx0V) that students in his district were involved in the fire.

Hutson couldn't provide more information about the numbers of people killed in the blaze or their identities until relatives had been notified of the deaths.

Riddle is about 200 miles south of Portland.