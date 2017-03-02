Catholic chapel in New Jersey mall is closing after decades

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A Roman Catholic chapel at a New Jersey shopping mall is closing after more than 45 years.

St. Therese's Chapel is located at the Bergen Town Center in Paramus and is also known as the Chapel on the Mall. The church's final Mass was scheduled for Ash Wednesday.

The chapel, office rooms and gift shop have occupied 5,000 square feet. The chapel has been run by the Carmelite order of priests since it opened in 1970 and had a month-to-month lease at the mall for the past decade.

The New York Times reports the chapel has drawn almost 1,000 people to Mass each week.

The Rev. Eugene Bettinger, the chapel's executive director, says new potential locations have already been scouted.