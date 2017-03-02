Argentine first-division team players robbed at gunpoint

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Players with an Argentine first-division team have been robbed at gunpoint as they prepared to train.

Jose Lemme, the president of the club Defense y Justicia, said four unidentified assailants entered the training ground on Wednesday and took various items belonging to the players, including cellphones, wallets and gold chains.

No injuries were reported.

Lemme says "We'll have to take more precautions. The police are looking for them."

The Argentine league is set to resume play on Friday. But this is in doubt because of a players' strike claiming unpaid salaries from the league. The league is also without a TV contract.