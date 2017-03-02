Michigan State toughens policy after sexual assault scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is responding to sexual assault allegations against a sports doctor by requiring written consent for certain treatments.

Michigan State says chaperones also can be present for any appointment. The policies are a result of widespread allegations that Dr. Larry Nassar molested women and girls when they were supposed to be treated for sports injuries.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts in the Lansing area with ungloved hands. He's also being sued, along with Michigan State, by dozens of former athletes, mostly gymnasts. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

The Michigan State policy says written consent is required for vaginal and rectal treatments.

Nassar was the doctor for Michigan State's gymnastics team. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.