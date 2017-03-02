Murray beats Garcia-Lopez to reach quarterfinals in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-seeded Andy Murray earned a place in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Wednesday.

Murray, playing in his first tournament since a fourth round defeat at the Australian Open last month, is showing no signs of being match rusty despite having to deal with a case of shingles.

The top-ranked Briton needed only 72-minutes to bypass the 97th-ranked Garcia-Lopez, saving the one break point he faced on serve at 30-40 in the first game of the match.

He broke Garcia-Lopez's serve for the first of five times in the fourth game of the first set.

"When I got the early break, pretty much was almost 30 minutes in and we'd only played four games," Murray said. "Mentally, that was important for me, you know, to be up at that stage.

"I loosened up a bit after that and played really well."

Murray, who only dropped one point on serve in the second set, will play Philipp Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals. Kohlschreiber posted a 6-4, 6-4 second round win over Daniil Medvedev.

"Every time we have played, we have had a lot of close matches," Murray said of Kohlschreiber. "He's a talented guy. He uses the angles of the court well. He plays with a lot of spin."

Fourth-seeded Gael Monfils struggled with Dan Evans before securing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win to reach the quarterfinals, where he faces left-hander Fernando Verdasco.

In an all-Spanish second-round outing, Verdasco upset sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Lucas Pouille defeated qualifier Marius Copil 6-1, 6-4. Pouille will play the winner of the second-round match between third- seeded Roger Federer and qualifier Evgeny Donskoy.

Robin Haase upset fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal meeting against Damir Dzhumur, who defeated Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4.