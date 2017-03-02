Police capture man accused of kidnapping Georgetown student

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities have captured a London resident who police say kidnapped a Georgetown University student and forced him to try to withdraw money from banks and make expensive purchases.

News outlets report that 34-year-old Paolo Aldorasi was arrested in Seattle on Friday on a kidnapping charge.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Seattle says the suspect abducted the victim near the school's campus Jan. 26 and drove him to four banks, a Best Buy and a Cartier store in Maryland. Police say the transactions were all declined before the suspect eventually fled in his vehicle. The victim wasn't hurt.

Authorities say they tracked Aldorasi down using surveillance video and car rental records as well as a video on his own Facebook page.

Aldorasi's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.