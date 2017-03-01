Somaliland deports 2 aid workers for acts against Islam

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A minister in Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland says it has deported two Danish aid agency workers it accuses of acts against Islam.

Planning Minister Mohamed Ibrahim told reporters Wednesday that one of the two officials with the Danish Demining Group and the Danish Refugee Council prevented a local staffer from performing Islamic prayers, while the other insulted the traditional call to prayer.

The nationalities of the workers are not clear. Ibrahim says both were suspended by their employers. He does not say when they were deported.

The two aid agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.